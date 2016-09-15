Baking chain giant Greggs has apologised to a Doncaster pensioner who complained about not being able to put salt on her sandwich.

Bentley woman Shirley Ingram was left upset after being told that the chain didn't stock condiments at its branches.

Now Greggs has apologised to the 82-year-old and tweeted: "We don't have salt sachets in our shops. Sorry" along with a "sad face" emoji.

We revealed yesterday how Shirley had popped into the firm's branch at Wheatley Retail Park on Wheatley Hall Road for a bite to eat - but was stunned when staff told her that she wouldn't be allowed any salt on her sarnie.

She said: "I've always liked putting a bit of salt on my sandwiches and when I asked they said it wasn't their policy and they didn't have any.

"I know that in this day and age there's all this stuff about healthy eating and not having too much salt, but surely it is the customer's right to choose what they want to put on their sandwich?"

Mrs Ingram of Lauder Road, Bentley, said that because of the lack of salt, she was unable to eat the ham salad sandwich on the premises - so instead took it home to add her own salt.

"I asked about salt and they said they just don't offer it. I have always liked putting salt on my food. Is that such a big deal?"

Husband Roy said: "It is like not offering sugar to people to put in their tea and coffee. Surely people have the right to choose how they want their food and drink to taste?"