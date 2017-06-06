Green light for £4m Doncaster OAP housing scheme

Dozens of new affordable flats for pensioners are set to be built on the site of a former Doncaster care home under a £4million scheme.

Doncaster Council's cabinet has agreed to hand the Johnnie Johnson Housing Trust the site at Thellusson Avenue, Scawsby, at a peppercorn rent of £1 for 125 years.

It was previously the site of the Don View residential care home, which was demolished by the council in March.

In return, the trust will go ahead with a £3.91 million scheme which would see 36 two bedroom flats built, with £2.83 million coming from the trust, and £1.08 million coming from a Homes and Communities Agency grant.

Half will be made available for 'affordable' rents, with the other half put out for 'affordable' shared ownership.

The homes will be for over 50s, and council officials say they anticipate that the majority of the lettings will be made to people over retirement age.

They will be built with features to meet the needs for older people, in terms of issues such as accessibility.

Nominations for the homes will be made via Doncaster's council houses waiting list.

The properties are being built at a time when Doncaster is expected to see a long term growth in the population of old people living in the borough.

Deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing Coun Glyn Jones, said: "This is the next phase of what we're planning to do in terms of social housing.

"We are looking to provide quality housing for all sections of the community, and we are increasing the offer in Doncaster for older people, in line with the way we are trying to help people to live in their own communities and homes rather than in care homes.

"The evidence shows the population of Doncaster is increasing and that means more demand for appropriate housing. These properties will be for specific designs for older people."

Council bosses estimate the value of the land they are giving away at £444,000.