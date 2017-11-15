Green light for £35 million industrial development in Doncaster

Planners have given the green light for a £35 million industrial development in Doncaster.

Developer Stoford Developments has joined forces with Lazarus Properties on a £35 million scheme which will see two industrial warehouses built on land off Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe.

One will measure 251,500 sq ft and the other 152,500 sq ft.

The scheme passed the final stage of the planning process last month and arrangements to begin construction are now underway.

Dan Gallagher, joint managing director of Stoford, said Doncaster has seen a huge amount of development over recent years, including I-Port - a logistics park and freight rail terminal near Rossington - and the Doncaster Distribution Park at Armthorpe.

“There has been a significant growth in the industrial and warehouse sector over the past five years and we identified the land off Hatfield Lane to be a prime site for a warehouse development," he said.

“This will be yet another superb development in a strategic area of South Yorkshire, close to major network roads and the M18, bringing much-needed jobs to the region.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Lazarus, bringing together Stoford’s national industrial development expertise and Lazarus Properties’ strong local track record.”

Lazarus Properties, which owns the site, also owns and operates more than 275,000 sq ft of leisure and retail properties in Doncaster town centre.

Director Glyn Smith said: “Here at Lazarus we are excited at the prospect of delivering this important new development in partnership with Stoford, whose expertise in delivering projects of this nature is well known. This long-term investment will provide the region with another key warehouse and distribution facility.”