Green light expected for Lakeside development at Doncaster

A planning application for three drive-thru eateries and five restaurants or public houses is set to be given the green light by Doncaster Council's planning committee.

The application for development at Doncaster Leisure Park will go before the committee at tomorrow's meeting.

The development seeks permission for five restaurant/public house units and three standalone drive-thru restaurant facilities at Herten Triangle on Bawtry Road.

Access, parking and associated landscaping is also part of the plan which councillors will be recommended to approve.

According to a council report, the units will be single storey, with a brick base and high-level timber cladding and aluminium louvers.

A canopy and colonnade are planned for the south side of the restaurant terrace.

Council representatives are excited about the impact of the development.

Dave Wilkinson, assistant director of trading services & assets, said: “This council led scheme at Lakeside will create new jobs, leisure facilities and attractions for Doncaster.

"The fact that major operators and restaurateurs are interested in the eight unit development is extremely encouraging and we are proactively seeking further operators to ensure this innovative project is a success.”

A council report said the site was 'well served by public transport'. Its main access will be via Herten Way.

Planning permission for a similar scheme at the site was sought in 2012, but that application had expired.