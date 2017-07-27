Green-fingered Sheffield residents invited to win prizes in gardening competition

Shiregreen residents with gorgeous gardens can win prizes for their patches and show off their green-finger skills through an exciting annual competition.

Sanctuary Housing’s Shiregreen Garden Competition 2017 is offering local people the chance to win £30 of gardening vouchers by entering photos of their green spaces.

Categories to enter include best individual garden, best hanging baskets and best up-cycled container, with a voucher up for grabs in each. A new section for this year, best school garden, aims to encourage local schools to celebrate their green-fingered successes.

An event later this summer will see the winners presented with their prizes.

Sanctuary’s neighbourhood partnerships manager, Melanie King, said: “Many Shiregreen residents work really hard on their gardens, and this competition gives us a fantastic opportunity to celebrate their commitment to looking after their home and contribution to helping us make our neighbourhoods greener places to live.

“I’d urge all local residents, whether they have a budding interest or are a seasoned gardener, to get their entries in!”

This year’s competition opens on Monday 24 July. Entrants are asked to send up to four photographs showing different angles of their garden along with full contact details and the relevant category to neighbourhoods@sanctuary-housing.co.uk or they can be dropped off at Sanctuary’s office at 36a Beck Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield S5 0GB.

Entries must be received by Monday 26 August. Winners will be notified via contact details provided and on social media by Friday 16 September.

For more information about the competition call Sanctuary on 0800 131 3348 or 0300 123 3511.

This competition is funded by Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund, supporting projects which benefit Sanctuary residents and their communities.