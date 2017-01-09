Great support for pub fundraiser makes £1k

An Isle pub has raised £1000 for local charities with an initiative linked to the Haxey Hood.

The cash amount, raised by printed sweatshirt sponsorship, was due to great support from local businesses, said Elaine Cooper of the White Hart Inn at West Stockwith.

Traders and local businesses paid to have their logos printed on the clothing, along with logos for the Haxey Hood that was played out in the Isle last weekend.

Proceeds were split evenly with £500 given to the Hood’s ‘boggins’ to be donated to local charities, and £500 to the Firefly cancer charity.

The Firefly charity was chosen as a beneficiary because of the help it gave to retired craftsman Tom Thackray, 86, of Haxey.

Mr Thackray, who produced and restored Windsor chairs at his workshop in the Isle for many years, recently required treatment for cancer, and the Firefly charity stepped in to help with transport to hospital appointments.

Mrs Cooper said: “Tom Thackray is someone who is very dear to us.

“Thankfully he’s now recovered from his illness and we wanted to show our support to both him and to Firefly.”

A cheque presentation took place in the White Hart last week, ahead of the annual Haxey Hood event. An additional £500 raised by a Christmas raffle held in the pub also went to Firefly.

The White Hart Inn fundraises regularly for good causes but has never made such a good total previously, added Mrs Cooper, who has run the pub for over four years with husband Brian.