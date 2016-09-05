Great sum raised at Isle’s wet but wonderful Lex Fest

Pouring rain never stopped play at an annual Isle fun day that saw a fantastic turnout despite the inclement weather.

Lex Fest run by the Pride of the Isle charity made almost £5000 for its work as supporters turned up to enjoy multiple games and activities in a fun-fuelled atmosphere.

An It’s a Knockout competition entered by teams of 10 was made all the more difficult and exciting by the wet weather, and the victorious team was finally pronounced to be AJ’s from Wakefield.

The children’s festival, and the charity that is behind it, runs in memory of the late Alexander Strong of Epworth, who lost his young life to a rare cancer, neuroblastoma.

Chair of Pride of the Isle committee, Leesa Sharpe, said: “We had a great day considering the weather.. It rained all day.

“We were unable to use the outdoor games, inflatables and fairground but the event was still buzzing with activities, circus workshops, face painting, games, raffles, craft stalls and a tombola.

“We put as much as we could squeeze into the huge marquee.”

She continued: “Eight teams entered the It’s a Knockout Challenge 2016 and they all had a fab time too. It would have been a record turnout if it had been dry and sunny, but it’s what it was and we made the most of it. We have some great supporters, come rain or shine. Not the best day for a outdoor family fun day but it was certainly the best day for creating memories.”

Attendees were quick to post photographs and thanks post-event on social media, as the committee posted a ‘massive thank you’ to everyone who supported the day.

One competitor, Jo Fox, wrote on Facebook: “We had a great afternoon. Wet but full of laughs. Thanks to team Ferry Fillies and our support crew.”

Committee member Maxine Strong added: “Thank you to everyone who was involved in Lexfest today. The rain never stopped but everyone who attended seemed happy xxxxx”,