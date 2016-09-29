Grace Project team raising vital funds for the area’s bereaved families

Doncaster Royal Infirmary staff have organised a Butterfly Brides Ball for October 8 to raise vital funds for the Grace Project – which provides bereavement support for families in Doncaster and Bassetlaw.

All funds raised will go towards a baby memorial garden at the DRI site, a bespoke birthing suite for bereaved families on the central delivery suite at DRI, it will also enable us to provide information/support packs for all families going through the loss of a baby at Doncaster and Bassetlaw.

Co-organiser of the event, Chloe Schmidt, said: “I am of course very keen for this to be a massive success, the money raised is going to be of such benefit to families who have gone through/or are going through the loss of a baby, through miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal loss.”

The ball with buffet, DJ, raffle, auction and more is £25 per ticket and will be held at Castle Park Rugby Club in Armthorpe. Tickets are £25 each, for details call 07979 906213, 07974 976287 or 07969 789867.