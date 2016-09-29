Search

Grace Project team raising vital funds for the area’s bereaved families

Grace Project Team (from left) Sarah Newton, Nick Kerry, Chloe Tedaldi

Grace Project Team (from left) Sarah Newton, Nick Kerry, Chloe Tedaldi

0
Have your say

Doncaster Royal Infirmary staff have organised a Butterfly Brides Ball for October 8 to raise vital funds for the Grace Project – which provides bereavement support for families in Doncaster and Bassetlaw.

All funds raised will go towards a baby memorial garden at the DRI site, a bespoke birthing suite for bereaved families on the central delivery suite at DRI, it will also enable us to provide information/support packs for all families going through the loss of a baby at Doncaster and Bassetlaw.

Co-organiser of the event, Chloe Schmidt, said: “I am of course very keen for this to be a massive success, the money raised is going to be of such benefit to families who have gone through/or are going through the loss of a baby, through miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal loss.”

The ball with buffet, DJ, raffle, auction and more is £25 per ticket and will be held at Castle Park Rugby Club in Armthorpe. Tickets are £25 each, for details call 07979 906213, 07974 976287 or 07969 789867.