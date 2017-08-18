Government 'urgently looking into reports of missing British child' after Spain terror attacks

The Government is 'urgently looking into reports of a child believed missing' after two terror attacks in Spain, Theresa May has said.

The Prime Minister said in a statement this afternoon: "Sadly, I must tell you that we do believe that a number of British nationals were caught up in the attack.

"We're urgently looking into reports of a child believed missing, who is a British dual national.

"The Foreign Office is offering consular assistance to those who were involved in the attack and their families, and are working urgently to see if there are others who need their help."

Relatives of Julian Cadman, aged seven, have launched an online appeal to find him after he reportedly became separated from his mum Jom during the chaos.

The youngster is said to be missing and while family members who launched the appeal live in Australia, it is believed the youngster used to live in the south of England.

His mum Jom was one of 100 people injured when a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds in Las Ramblas yesterday afternoon.13 people were killed.

A woman was also killed in nearby Cambrils after a similar vehicle attack.