Government urged to think again over revised HS2 route through Doncaster

Transport Minister Chris Grayling has been urged to ‘think again’ about the planned HS2 route through South Yorkshire.

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband met with Mr Grayling on Monday, armed with objection letters and petitions from people who will be affected by the intended new route.

Rhonda Job, chair of the Joint Rural Parishes in the west of Doncaster which is campaigning against the revised HS2 route, said: “We hope, this will in some way, convey the same message that we delivered to the Prime Minister on the strength of local opinion and opposition to this newly proposed HS2 route. “Our communities are being asked to bear the negative economic, social, financial and environmental impact of this proposal – a proposal that will deliver absolutely no benefit to the residents of Doncaster or indeed the vast majority of people living across South Yorkshire who will no longer be able to access HS2 services yet we are being asked to bear all the pain with no gain. “We believe HS2 should continue with its original Meadowhall route and with its proposed station, as this development delivers significant economic benefits and is more easily accessible for all residents in South and West Yorkshire.”

Speaking prior to the meeting, Mr Miliband said he believed the revised route now being considered by HS2 ‘isn’t of benefit to South Yorkshire’.

HS2 bosses scrapped plans to build a new station at Meadowhall earlier this year,

HS2 now favours a ‘spur’ into Sheffield city centre and the existing railway station - a decision officials claim will save £1bn.

But the intended new route running from the Mansfield area up to Wakefield is due to affect hundreds of homes and businesses in areas such as Barnburgh, Mexborough and Denaby.

HS2 has said it believes the new route will be ‘cheaper, easier to construct, provide better connectivity and affect fewer people than the Meadowhall option’.