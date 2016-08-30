Glass attack leaves Doncaster man with facial and head injuries

A 24-year-old man has been left with serious head and facial injuries, after he was allegedly assaulted with a glass outside a Doncaster hotel.

The incident occurred at around 6pm on Saturday, July 30 outside the Grand St Leger Hotel.

Police have released an appeal for witnesses and more information this afternoon.

Detective Constable Roxanne Morris, the investigating officer, said: “The victim had been out with a group of friends when he was allegedly assaulted with a glass, causing injuries to his face.

“He then fell to the floor, which resulted in a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

“Following extensive enquiries, including CCTV analysis, I’d like to ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact us.

“The alleged assault occurred at about 6pm and it was a busy evening with plenty of people about following the races earlier that day. Were you there? Did you see what happened?

“If you have any information that could assist with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident 938 of July 2016.”

Information can also be emailed to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk or given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.