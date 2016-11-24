Girls and boys invited to start new adventure

Games, crafts and the chance to get messy are all part of a new adventure being offered to Isle youngsters.

Belton and Epworth Scout Group is relaunching its Beaver Colony, which is a great opportunity for girls and boys aged between six and eight-years-olds.

Spokesman Stuart Nimmo said: “Scouting is one of the country’s largest voluntary youth providers we are looking to expand our offering within the Isle of Axholme. Working with young people between the ages of 6-14 year olds, with a proven programme of activities, built on the foundations of fun challenge and adventure. We have a philosophy of learning by doing for our members.”

A taster evening for youngsters interested getting involved takes place on Tuesday December 6, 5.30-7pm, at the Sports Pavilion in Belton.

The group is also on the lookout for people who could help with its running, including volunteer leaders, assistants and administrative supports.

Stuart added: “Regardless of your skills we have roles which can help to make everyday an adventure for the young people involved in this exciting group.”

Want to know more? Please contact Stuart Nimmo on 01484 519305 or email stuart.nimmo@scouts.org.uk.