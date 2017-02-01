Girl band visit Bluebell Wood after hearing sad story of Epworth’s Lex Strong

Children and families at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice were treated to an exclusive music performance on Wednesday when girl band M.O dropped by for a special visit.

The singers, Annie Ashcroft, Frankee Connolly and Nadine Samuels, met children, staff and volunteers at the hospice, and performed their hit songs ‘Not in Love’ and ‘Who Do You Think Of’. They also spent time posing for photographs and giving out merchandise.

The group decided to visit Bluebell Wood after hearing about Lex Strong, a little boy who sadly passed away at the hospice when he was just seven years old after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer.

Annie said: ““It was a special moment for us to come and visit Bluebell. Having heard about Lex’s story and the amazing things the team at Bluebell do, I really wanted to come down and show them support.”

Children and young adults who were given the VIP treatment included Toni Cheshire, Jack Kirsopp, Chloe Griffin, Courtney Allen, and Lex’s mum and sister, Maxine and Olivia.

Jack’s mum, Vicky, said: “M.O’s performance was just fantastic. The girls were so friendly and it means a lot that they could come down and sing for us.”

Courtney, who visits Bluebell Wood for short breaks, added: “I really, really enjoyed it. Their harmonies were great – they gave me goosebumps.”

Bluebell Wood provides care and support for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions; and their families. This includes end of life care, short breaks, music therapy, counselling, sibling support, home visits and more.

To find out how you can help Bluebell Wood and the 250 children they care for; both at the hospice and in the community, please visit www.bluebellwood.org.