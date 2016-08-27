Giraffes meet the new neighbours at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A new reserve is giving visitors at the popular Yorkshire Wildlife Park a real Out of Africa experience.

Giraffes, antelopes, zebra and ostriches are now roaming the new African Savannah area together,just as they would in the wild.

A further bonus for visitors is the view visitors get from the nearby walkway which allows them to watch the animals as they get used to their new home and make friends with their new neighbours.

“It was quite nerve-wracking when everybody was in the reserve together.

“You are never quite sure how animals will react to a new environment but there is plenty of space out there and the different African animals look amazing together,” said the park’s hoofstock team leader Britt Jensen.

Rangers report that the giraffes were cautious initially.

But soon three-year-old Jengo, the bravest and most curious, made friends with the ostrich and, in particular, Kros, the male land antelope.

Behansin, at 16 feet the tallest of the herd, used his height to great advantage to snatch and snack on leaves from the trees on the reserve.

Palle and Jambo too overcame their initial reticence to join the majestic parade around the reserve.

Britt added:”It is great for them and it is an amazing experience for visitors as they view them with an uninterrupted view straight from the walkway.”