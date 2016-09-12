Giant sex toy found in Doncaster park by Pokemon Go player

A Pokemon Go player found more than he bargained for - when he found a giant sex toy in a Doncaster park.

Lewis Oxley, who was out playing the mobile phone craze, stumbled on the sex toy as he strolled through Hexthorpe Flatts park over the weekend.

Lewis quickly took a photo of the 18 inch double-ended rubber sex aid and shared it to Facebook where it has since gone viral.

He captioned up the picture with the message: "Randomly find this in Hexthorpe Park" along with a "crying with laughter" emoji and then shared it on Snapchat before posting it to a Facebook page dedicated to playing the smartphone game in Doncaster.

The picture of the toy lying on a patch of grass in the park off Urban Road, Hexthorpe has been shared nearly 100 times.

Posting on the Pokemon Go Doncaster Facebook page, users joked that the sex toy resembled a number of the game's characters.

Bradley Chappell wrote: "Looks like an onyx" while Matthew Rathbone added: "Omg thats one hell of a weedle" while Karl Smales wrote: "Them weedles grow big."

Lucy Raybould, mimicking the game's catchphrase said: "When they say "gotta catch em all, I don't think they mean STD's..."

The game sees mobile phone users searching for virtual creatures in the real world using their mobile phones and has become a global sensation.

The discovery comes just a few months after a chocolate labrador found a foot-long sex toy during a stroll in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside.

Pet Galaxy came back clutching the mammoth toy during a stroll in woods with his owners - and photographs of the discovery also went viral.