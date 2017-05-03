Get your ticket to fundraising ball for Partially Sighted Society

A night of food and fundraising will be on at the Earl of Doncaster next month.

It’s all in aid of the Partially Sighted Society.

Tickets for the organisation’s black tie summer ball are on sale now, and cost £36 each.

For that, you get a welcome drink in the ballroom foyer and three-course dinner.

That’s followed by coffee and a live auction.

The Bowker Family Singers will provide entertainment on the evening.

To buy your ticket, phone 01302 965195 or email michaela@partsight.co.uk.

You can buy your ticket in person from the Partially Sighted Society at 1 Bennetthorpe, Doncaster.

Tables are 12 are available, and small and large groups are welcome.

To donate a prize for the auction, phone the society.