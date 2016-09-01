Georgia’s fashion win

A Doncaster drama student is dressed for success after her flair for fashion scooped her a brand new wardrobe.

Georgia Smith, a Doncaster College student from Intake, won a £500 gift certificate from Frenchgate Shopping Centre, after her design won the centre’s Paper Dolls Summer Fashion competition.

The digital and interactive game enabled shoppers to select and style a full summer outfit for their very own fashion doll, either online or on screen in the centre, by choosing garments and accessories from across Frenchgate’s 120 retailers.

Georgia, aged 19, customised her Paper Doll ‘Evie’ with dark denim shorts from Next, a blue lacy top from Dorothy Perkins, and summer sandals from Schuh featuring metallic embellishments and colourful pom-poms. She teamed the outfit with accessories including a Jasper Conran tote handbag from Debenhams, a navy Aztec print Fedora hat from New Look and Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium perfume.

Georgia said: “I like to wear quite a lot of dark clothes so I designed Evie’s outfit similarly to my own personal style and picked accessories that complemented it.

“I’m really into fashion and visit Frenchgate with my friends most weekends. I didn’t expect to win the competition at all so it was a really nice surprise.

Frenchgate’s marketing manager Karen Staniforth said: “Georgia’s doll design was the perfect winner, inspired by her individual sense of style and created by mixing and matching from a range of our brands and stores. Paper Dolls has been a really popular campaign for us – so successful in fact that we’re planning to bring back an autumn/winter version later this year for Frenchgate fashionistas.”