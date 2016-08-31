GENERATION GAIN: Grand idea to help all family enjoy jollies

South Yorkshire grandparents want to spend more quality time with their families as it is revealed more than two thirds only get to see their loved ones once a year or on special occasions.

Because more than three quarters (79 per cent) of grandmothers and fathers across our area want to take a break with clan members, special 3G getaways have now been launched in response to that demand. Superbreak's Grand New Collection caters for just such family dynamics.

Rising demand for multi-generational holidays prompted the short break specialist to introduce portfolio of holidays perfect for entire family to enjoy.

With short breaks to popular destinations home and away, including tickets to favourite family attractions and proximity to beaches and sightseeing opportunities, the collection aims to address factors chosen by grandparents considering a trip with grandkids.

According to the company's new research, more than a third (37 per cent) of grandparents across the region say spending more quality time with their families is top priority with more than three quarters (79 per cent) wanting to holiday with their family to maximise time spent together and create special memories.

In the survey of more than 1,000 grandparents across South Yorkshire and rest of the UK, as many as 85 per cent say time they do have with their grandchildren is usually spent helping busy parents with important childcare duties yet 61 per cent remain unhappy with current level of input because they want to do more all together.

When asked to describe the role of a grandparent within the family, most (35 per cent) said ‘generous’ with the purpose of being there to treat and spoil their grandkids whenever they can.

Superbreak's Jacquie Fisher said: “As families move further apart and our busy lives take over, it is sometimes hard to spend as much quality time with our loved ones as we would like.

"That’s why we wanted to create a unique collection of getaways that are perfect for the whole family to enjoy together. Our new collection is designed to provide plenty of inspiration to keep everyone entertained.”

For further information and 3G holiday ideas visit http://www.superbreak.com/social/3g-breaks-collection/ site.