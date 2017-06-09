GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Joyous mood as Labour HOLD Doncaster

The mood was incredibly joyous among the Labour camp in Doncaster this morning, as it retained all three seats and Ed Miliband received his highest ever number of votes.
From the moment the three incumbent MPs, Ed Miliband, Caroline Flint and Rosie Winterton, strided proudly into the count at Doncaster Racecourse this morning their message was clear: 'we're back'.
When the first lot of ballot boxes came in to the count at Doncaster Racecourse initially there were a few worried faces, concerned that the Conservatives may pose a serious risk to Caroline Flint winning the Don Valley seat for the sixth time.
But that concern soon dissipated, and it became clear Labour were set to have one of their best results in Doncaster for some time.
That was certainly true for Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, who received his highest ever number of votes with a total of 25,111 - an increase of over 4,000 on 2015.
Addressing a cheering crowd, Mr Miliband said he was 'humbled' to have been elected to serve the constituency for a fourth time.
Commenting on the national picture, the former Labour Leader added: "Theresa May called this election to build her authority. Her authority stands shattered tonight.
"I want to commend Jeremy Corbyn and the hope he's provided to people in his campaign. He has taught us a political lesson, in the way people respond to the hope he has shown."
And Rosie Winterton had an extremely good night too - achieving her best result in 20 years with a total of 24,915 votes.
"People in Doncaster, and across the country, have rejected Theresa May's austerity," said Ms Winterton.
She added: "They've rejected her dismantling of the NHS, her cuts to schools and the devastating effect of her plans for social care."
While Caroline Flint may have seen her majority decrease - from 8,885 to 5,169 - it was still a good night for her.
Labour sources suggest the Conservatives ploughed around £100,000 into their Don Valley campaign, and Ms Flint herself admitted to knocking on doors up until 9.55pm.
But she said her biggest opponent had been Theresa May - not Conservative candidate Aaron Bell.
She said: "I have never seen so much literature and information come from Tory Central office.
"And the fact is: Theresa May lost, and Caroline Flint won."
THE RESULTS:
- Doncaster Central:
LAB: 24,915
CON: 14,784
INDEPENDENT: 1,006
YORKSHIRE PARTY: 1,346
LIB DEM; 973
Doncaster North:
LAB: 25,711
LIB DEMS 706
CON: 11,687
ENG DEM: 363
YORKS PARTY 741
IND: 366
UKIP: 2,738
Don Valley:
CON: 19,182
LAB: 24,351
YORKSHIRE PARTY: 1,599
LIB DEM: 856