GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Joyous mood as Labour HOLD Doncaster

The mood was incredibly joyous among the Labour camp in Doncaster this morning, as it retained all three seats and Ed Miliband received his highest ever number of votes.

From the moment the three incumbent MPs, Ed Miliband, Caroline Flint and Rosie Winterton, strided proudly into the count at Doncaster Racecourse this morning their message was clear: 'we're back'.

Ed Miliband said this election has 'shattered' Theresa May's authority. Picture: Marie Caley

When the first lot of ballot boxes came in to the count at Doncaster Racecourse initially there were a few worried faces, concerned that the Conservatives may pose a serious risk to Caroline Flint winning the Don Valley seat for the sixth time.

But that concern soon dissipated, and it became clear Labour were set to have one of their best results in Doncaster for some time.

That was certainly true for Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, who received his highest ever number of votes with a total of 25,111 - an increase of over 4,000 on 2015.

Addressing a cheering crowd, Mr Miliband said he was 'humbled' to have been elected to serve the constituency for a fourth time.

Caroline Flint won the Don Valley seat for a sixth time this morning. Picture: Marie Caley

Commenting on the national picture, the former Labour Leader added: "Theresa May called this election to build her authority. Her authority stands shattered tonight.

"I want to commend Jeremy Corbyn and the hope he's provided to people in his campaign. He has taught us a political lesson, in the way people respond to the hope he has shown."

And Rosie Winterton had an extremely good night too - achieving her best result in 20 years with a total of 24,915 votes.

"People in Doncaster, and across the country, have rejected Theresa May's austerity," said Ms Winterton.

Rosie Winterton achieved her highest number of votes since 1997. Picture: Marie Caley

She added: "They've rejected her dismantling of the NHS, her cuts to schools and the devastating effect of her plans for social care."

While Caroline Flint may have seen her majority decrease - from 8,885 to 5,169 - it was still a good night for her.

Labour sources suggest the Conservatives ploughed around £100,000 into their Don Valley campaign, and Ms Flint herself admitted to knocking on doors up until 9.55pm.

But she said her biggest opponent had been Theresa May - not Conservative candidate Aaron Bell.

She said: "I have never seen so much literature and information come from Tory Central office.

"And the fact is: Theresa May lost, and Caroline Flint won."

THE RESULTS:

- Doncaster Central:

LAB: 24,915

CON: 14,784

INDEPENDENT: 1,006

YORKSHIRE PARTY: 1,346

LIB DEM; 973

Doncaster North:

LAB: 25,711

LIB DEMS 706

CON: 11,687

ENG DEM: 363

YORKS PARTY 741

IND: 366

UKIP: 2,738

Don Valley:

CON: 19,182

LAB: 24,351

YORKSHIRE PARTY: 1,599

LIB DEM: 856