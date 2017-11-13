Gazza's coming to Doncaster! Football legend Paul Gascoigne is in town this weekend

Football legend Paul "Gazza" Gascoigne is coming to Doncaster this weekend.

The colourful former England star will bring his one-man chat show to The Dome on Saturday.

The 50-year-old, dubbed as the most naturally gifted English midfielder of his generation, will tell the audience tales from his footballing career - and some of the other darker incidents which have landed him in the headlines on countless occasions, including his well-documented battle with alcoholism.

Gazza, who earned 57 caps during his England career, shot to international stardom at the 1990 World Cup when he famously cried after receiving a yellow card in the semi-final which meant that he would have been suspended for the final had England won.

Born and raised in Gateshead, the midfielder signed schoolboy terms with Newcastle United, before turning professional with the club in 1985.

Three years later he was sold on to Tottenham Hotspur for a £2.2 million fee, winning the FA Cup with Spurs in 1991, before he was sold to Italian club Lazio for £5.5 million the following year.

He also played for Rangers, Middlesbrough, Everton and a number of other clubs as well as a short spell as manager of Kettering Town.

However, in recent years, his off-the-field life has dominated the news, with the star battling severe mental and emotional problems and fighting an addiction to booze.

He has also been jailed or sectioned on a number of occasions. The show will include a Q&A session, meet and greet, meal, entertainment and photo opportunities. Standard tickets are £20 with VIP tickets priced at £100.

They are available at www.goldstarpromotionsuk.co.uk or direct from www.the-dome.co.uk or on 01302 370777.