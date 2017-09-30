Gardening: 5 of the best chainsaws

We look at 5 of the best chainsaws

Black+Decker 1800W Corded Chainsaw, www.tesco.com, £76.00

With a cutting width up to 35cm, the BLACK+DECKER CS1835 corded chainsaw is ideal for large cutting tasks around the garden. It is powered by an 1800W high-torque motor with a 12.5m/s chain speed and has a low kick-back chain for smooth, fast cutting through wet and dry timber.

For easy maintenance an integrated auto oil system lubricates the chain, for reduced wear and greater cutting efficiency. Also, for added safety, the power automatically cuts out within 0.15 seconds if the CS1835 chainsaw kicks back.

Other benefits include an anti-vibration system, easy fill oil system with large tank and viewing window and hard steel spiked bumper for controlled cutting.

Ryobi 1900W Chainsaw with 35cm Bar, www.homebase.co.uk, £84.88

The Ryobi 1900W Chainsaw takes performance to the next level. Designed with anti vibration handles, 406mm bar length and chain brake provides the perfect combination to get any job done.

HUSQVARNA 236 Chainsaw 38cc X-Torq Petrol 35cm, www.worldofpower.co.uk, £122.99

The Husqvarna 236 Features a 14" (35cm) bar length. This Husqvarna chainsaw delivers a power output of 1.3kW with a displacement of 38cc.

The 236 unit weighs in at just 4.6kg and features ergonomically designed handles that provide an excellent gripping position, whilst the slim design and high centre of gravity ensure comfortable use of the machine.

The Husqvarna 236 is designed with a three piece forged crankshaft for robust handling. The chainsaw has integral dampers that absorb excessive vibration and an inertia chain brake that protects the operator in the event of kickback.

This Husqvarna petrol chainsaw incorporates X-Torq technology that produces 60% lower emissions with a 20% fuel saving whilst delivering increased power when it’s needed. Featuring LowVib anti-vibration system so this machine offers the user a comfortable experience when dealing with light to medium cutting jobs. Lightweight and easy to transport, the saw weighs just 4.6kg and features an eco-fuel pump for easy starting.

TITAN TTB355CHN 40.5CM 2000W ELECTRIC CHAINSAW 230V, www.screwfix.com, £59.99

Electric chainsaw with powerful motor, 13.5m/sec chain speed and automatic chain lubrication. Chain brake activates in less than 0.1 seconds for added operator safety. Suitable for cutting firewood. Replacement chain available (Code 7574F).

Bosch AKE 40 S Chainsaw, www.wickes.co.uk, £99.99

The AKE 40 electric chainsaw has simple chain assembly/tensioning. The kickback brake operates in less than 0.1 second, stopping the saw almost instantaneously. The gripping teeth allow good leverage, accurate cutting and reduced risk of kickback.