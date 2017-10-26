Gardening: 5 of the best bird boxes

We look at 5 of the best bird boxes

Children’s Big Bird Gift box, www.boxwild.com, £24.00

Our Children’s Bird Gift Box contains all you need to get a child interested in feeding the birds. There is a Paint Your Own Nesting Box along with two of our regular sized seasonal seed blends, a bird feeder and one of our seed scoops so little hands can have fun filling the feeder! This makes the ideal gift for a budding bird lover.

Personalised RHS Bird House, www.GettingPersonal.co.uk, £22.99

Our cute bird house is ideal for someone who loves nature, (pictured right). It’s crafted from FSC approved wood with a turquoise roof and it can be engraved with a unique message. It’s a perfect gift for a gardener’s birthday or a housewarming!

Dew Drop Bird Box, www.madebyhandonline.com, £38.00

A delightfully simple and elegant nesting box (pictured right), for all your favourite garden birds, handmade from sweet chestnut and birch ply. This would make a great gift for gardeners. Handmade in Devon by Peter Lanyon for madebyhandonline.com

Red Lion Inn Bird House, www.wayfair.co.uk, £52.99

A charming addition to any garden, this birdhouse features a traditional country inn design. Perfect as a present, it’s sure to be a hit with feathered friends and human friends alike!

Wooden Birdhouse, www.theworks.co.uk, £2.00

A beautiful wooden birdhouse made from MDF wood. With a plain wooden design this box is perfect for painting and decorating. Would make a fantastic little craft project and a beautiful addition to your home.