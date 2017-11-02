Gadgets: 5 of the best Sat Navs

We look at 5 of the best Sat Navs

TOMTOM Start 62 6” Sat Nav, £145.65, www.dixons.co.uk

Start your journey without frustration with TomTom’s handy Tap & Go function. This lets you choose the route that’s best for you using the interactive map. The TomTom Start 62 covers the whole of Europe including the UK and ROI making it ideal for those who love to travel. Avoid confusion at junctions with advanced lane guidance that cleverly highlights which lane you should be in.

Snooper Navigation System SC5800, £169, www.viking.co.uk

Never get lost or stuck in traffic again with Snooper’s navigation system SC5800 with built-in HD dash cam. This super slim satellite navigation system features a 5” full-colour LCD screen and has modern, clear menu options which make operating this device incredibly easy. The inbuilt lane guidance and junction view help you navigate busy traffic lanes to improve your safety, while the inbuilt dash camera automatically records and saves vehicle incidents you may encounter. You could use this video evidence for insurance claims to protect yourself from fraudulent claims.

Garmin Drive 51LMT-S Sat Nav, £139.99, www.johnlewis.com

Garmin’s Sat Nav will deliver all you need for safe, direct and intuitive journeys across Europe. Backed by its pin-sharp 5” screen and free Lifetime Map updates, the 51LMT-S navigates its way to innovation with a host of clever features. Be guided naturally by the easier-to-follow Real Directions, and keep your searching simple with detailed info about the area from Foursquare. It includes lifetime safety camera updates, and even gives TripAdvisor ratings for local points of interest.

Binatone A505 UK and ROI Sat Nav, £69.99, www.halfords.co.uk

The Binatone A505 UK & ROI Sat Nav will allow you to travel around the UK and ROI with confidence. It features a super bright, anti-reflection touchscreen and is already pre-loaded with safety camera alerts and lane guidance, this sat nav will ensure you have a stress-free journey.

Motorola 6 Inch Sat Nav UK & ROI, £79.99, www.argos.co.uk

High sensitivity GPS receiver for optimum performance. Full postal code search. Up to millions of pre-installed Points of Interest to find petrol stations, restaurants, hotels and parking. Multi-languages & user friendly interface. Clear voice direction guidance. Amazing 2D & 3D navigation view.