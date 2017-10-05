Gadget: 5 of the best high-tech toasters

We look at 5 of the best high-tech toasters

SMEG TSF02SSUK 4-Slice Toaster - Chrome, www.currys.co.uk, £139.95

All preferences are catered for with the TSF02SSUK’s six level variable toasting. Set the heat level to suit your taste and the self-centring racks will make sure every slice is evenly toasted on both sides. The TSF02SSUK features four useful functions to make your life easier every morning. Select the defrost function to toast bread straight from the freezer or reheat to warm up a previously toasted slice. There’s even a dedicated bagel function, which only toasts one side of the bagel for a deliciously crisp top and centre soft.

Dualit NewGen 2-Slice Toaster, Polished Stainless Steel, www.johnlewis.com, £149.50

Designed for heavy duty use, this tough toaster has a complete 5 year guarantee exclusive to John Lewis. It can generate toast at a rate of up to 65 slices per hour, as well as waffles, bagels and tea cakes.

Not only can you select the number of slots in operation – useful for saving electricity – you can also switch between bagel/tea cake and defrost settings. You can even prevent ‘worktop wobble’ thanks to the adjustable foot.

KitchenAid - Cream manual control 4 slot toaster, www.debenhams.com, £159.00

The KitchenAid Manual Control Toaster offers great functionality with a smooth rounded design that looks great in any kitchen. With four cleverly designed functions: Keep Warm, Reheat, Frozen and Bagel perfect for breads, bagels and pastries and buns. An extra-high lift lever, which allows you to check the level of toasting at any time. Just what you need to check the level of toasting without interrupting the toasting cycle or burning your fingers.

De’Longhi Vintage Icona 4-Slice Toaster, www.johnlewis.com, £64.93

The De’Longhi 4-slice toaster cleverly combines futuristic and vintage design elements to make a truly iconic toaster.

Control is fully variable so you can crisp your toast as you like it and you can operate 2 slots independently of the others. It also adjusts automatically to the thickness of your bread and offers a frozen setting, perfect for when you discover that emergency loaf at the back of the freezer.

Bosch - Black sky toaster, www.debenhams.com, £80.00

This Bosch compact 2-slice toaster provides consistent toasting performance with even toasting using automatic bread centering and electronic sensors. Warming pastries has never been easier with the integrated fold away warming rack. Automatic shut-off offers more security and peace of mind for those with children. Defrost and reheat setting also come as standard.