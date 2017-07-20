Fury as parents say pupils' entire year of work dumped in bin bags and thrown out at Doncaster primary school

A Doncaster primary school has come under fire from angry parents after pupils' entire year of work was allegedly thrown in bin bags and dumped.

Fuming mums and dads discovered a huge pile of black bin bags at Wheatley's Kingfisher Primary School yesterday - and they claim the sacks are filled with the work of hundreds of pupils from over the course of the last 11 months.

The pile of bags discovered by parents at Doncaster's Kingfisher Primary School.

One parent, who was among those who made the discovery of the bags, piled next to bins at the rear of the playground at the school in Coventry Grove, said: "It is disgusting.

"Quite a few parents had asked the school if they could get their children's work at the end of term and they were told that it was being thrown away."

Parents slashed open some of the bags to reveal pupils' work which they say has been binned ahead of the school summer holidays which get under way tomorrow.

The mum, who has declined to be named for fear of reprisals, said: "All the mums are angry. They were told the children could not bring home their work home."

Kingfisher Primary School in Wheatley.

She said: "It was clear it was children's work as we could see it.

"It was impossible to try and salvage anything as there was so much of it it would have taken hours for anyone to find their own child's work."

It is not the first time this year that the school has hit the headlines.

In May, angry mum Fiona Flint started a petition calling for change at the primary school after a row with the headteacher and the trust which runs it.

The meeting was called after she was left upset by an incident involving her daughter and sexually inappropriate language from a pupil at the school.

She went round the school grounds handing out leaflets to other parents about the issue and said other parents have raised concerns, over issues including how autistic pupils are catered for.

The school, which according to its website has nearly 500 pupils, was rated as good at its most recently published Ofsted report, which was published in 2013.

It converted to an academy earlier this year, and is now run by the Astrea Academy Trust.

We have contacted Kingfisher for comment.