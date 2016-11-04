Furious Doncaster mum claims she was refused hotel job because of her tattoos

A furious mum-of-three claims a town centre hotel withdrew her job offer because she has tattoos.

Kelly Andrews, aged 33, of Balby, said she was ‘really excited’ when she was told she landed the job of bar supervisor at the Earl of Doncaster hotel, Bennetthorpe.

Kelly Andrews, aged 33, of Balby, who has had a job offer withdrawn from the Earl of Doncaster hotel because of her tattoos.

However, just hours after meeting with a manager and being introduced to the staff she would be working with, she was told that she could no longer have the job because of her body art.

“When I had the interview, they told me I was head and shoulders above the other candidates. I have ten years management experience from working in my parent’s cafe, The Olde Castle, Market Place.

“They told me last Monday that I had got the job and on Wednesday morning I had a meeting with the manager.

“He told me what my working hours and pay would be and said he would send me a rota. I was really excited, I’d told all my friends and family that I’d got the job. I was supposed to start the job on Monday November 7.”

However, later that night Kelly was left angry and upset when she received an e-mail informing her she no longer had the job.

“I was in tears. They said they had met with the owner and there were issues giving me the job because of my tattoos. The owner hadn’t even met me. I said if I could meet the owner I would change their mind.

“They ignored that and said they could offer me another job that wasn’t front of house. They didn’t say what the job was but I don’t want to be hidden away because I have tattoos.”

Kelly has a total of 22 tattoos, which cover her arms, legs, back, feet, knuckles and chest.

“The only place I don’t have them is my face and my neck. I got my first one when I was about 16 and the number has been growing since then.

“I would have covered them up for work. I don’t like wearing clothing with sleeves but I would have done it. The only one you would really be able to see then is the one of my knuckles - which says ‘Stay True’.

Single mum Kelly, who has a two-year-old daughter and two teenage boys, also says she turned down two other job offers after being offered the role at the Earl of Doncaster.

“I am working hard to bring up my children on my own. I’ve worked all my life and nobody has ever had a problem with my tattoos before. I don’t feel like I’ve been discriminated against, but it’s not fair.

“They saw the tattoo on my hands in my interview and didn’t say anything. They shouldn’t be allowed to do this.”

She added: “I always go there with my family for Christmas but we won’t be going anymore,”

No comment was available from the Earl of Doncaster hotel.