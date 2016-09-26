Funeral of popular Doncaster singer and music star to take place today

The funeral of a well-known and popular face on Doncaster's music scene will take place today.

Buddy Martin, who was an accomplished live musician and starred at the town's pubs and clubs for a number of decades, died earlier this month at the age of 78.

The funeral will take place this afternoon at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.40pm followed by a memorial gathering afterwards at Bentley Top Club.

Mr Martin, whose real name was Terence Doherty, played a number of musical genres and was rarely seen without his trademark guitar. He died in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on September 12 following a long illness.

Friend Howard Johnson described Hexthorpe-based Buddy as "a great musician and great friend."

He said: "Buddy was a true professional who during an amazing and eventful life earned his living as a guitarist and singer around the world.

"After coming back to Doncaster a few years ago he became a regular on the local music scene guesting at many clubs and jam nights.

"Most recently he was a regular at the Mallard with Glyn and the guys before joining up with his old friend and guitarist Johnny Tucker to play steel guitar with the Dalton John's Band at Bentley Top Club.

"Not only could he play in any style (I first met him when we played in a Blues band together) he had the finest repertoire of Willie Nelson songs you could ever hear.

"Buddy was a great musician, but also a great friend to all of us that were privileged to have played alongside him. Our deepest sympathy goes out to Leigh and his family and friends. We will all miss you Buddy!"