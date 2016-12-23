Funeral of mum of Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson held

Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson paid his last respects to his mum, Johannah Deakin, at a funeral in the borough this week.

The wake was held at the Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Restaurant, Barnby Moor, Retford, on Wednesday December 21.

A source said that the hotel had a heavy security presence on the day, and Louis’ One Direction band mate Liam Payne was there to support his friend.

Johannah, who was 42, died in the early hours of Wednesday December 7 from what her family have described as a ‘very aggressive form of leukaemia’.

She leaves behind husband Dan Deakin and her seven children. They are Louis, who will be 25 tomorrow, Lottie, 18, Félicité, 16 and two sets of twins - 12-year-olds Pheobe and Daisy and Ernest and Doris, aged two.

A family statement on Friday December 7 read: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Johannah Deakin’s family said goodbye to Johannah in the early hours of Wednesday 7th December 2016.

“Earlier this year Johannah was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukaemia that required immediate and continuous treatment.

“We respectfully request that the family are given time and space to grieve in private.”

Her husband Dan added: “Johannah was first and foremost a truly amazing mother to seven children whose individual talents and success are testament to the principles and beliefs she instilled in them. She was also an incredibly proud grandmother to Freddie.

“Incredibly selfless, she would always look to put other people before herself. She desired nothing more than for everyone around her to be happy and loving.

“She worked tirelessly on numerous charity campaigns, creating memories for many individuals and their families.

“It wasn’t uncommon for Johannah to hear through the media of an individual in need of assistance, and she would immediately make it her objective to get that person what they often desperately needed, and rarely without success.

“These are the things that made Johannah happy and content in life, and all of which for me made her simply the perfect wife and best friend to face each day with.’ “I thoroughly loved walking through life with her, and though five years was far too short a time, during that time we had so many lifetimes worth of happiness, adventures, and memories.

“We would like to send our sincere thanks to Professor Steve Mackinnon and his team at University College London Hospital where Johannah was hospitalised since May.

“And during the last few weeks Professor John Snowden and his colleagues at Royal Hallamshire Hospital Sheffield.”

Following Louis’ achieving worldwide fame as one fifth of One Direction, he moved to Los Angeles.

But mum Johannah, along with the rest of her family, remained in Doncaster, where she worked as a midwife.

Two weeks ago Louis posted a picture of him and Johannah with the caption: “My mother looking gorgeous before the Brits earlier this year. I love you and miss you so much!”

A spokesman for the Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Restaurant declined to comment.