Funeral of Doncaster World War Two Normandy parachute veteran to take place today

The funeral of a former Doncaster servicemen who fought in World War Two will take place later today.

Douglas Hayes, who served with the 12th (Yorkshire) Parachute Battalion in Normandy in France in 1944, died last month at the age of 90.

Mr Hayes, of Bentley, died on September 26 and an obituary described him as the much loved husband of Eileen, devoted dad of Rolf and his partner Jenna, a much loved grandad of Heather and proud great grandad of Emilie.

It added: "Doug was a great friend to many, especially residents of Kirkstone Close, Bentley. He will be sadly missed."

The 12th (Yorkshire) Parachute Battalion took part in Operation Tonga during the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, capturing Ranville and held it against several German counter-attacks.

It later fought in the Battle of Breville, and played a part in the 6th Airborne Division advance to the River Seine, after which it was returned to England in September 1944.

The battalion was deployed to the River Meuse with the 5th Parachute Brigade during the German Ardennes offensive in December of that year.

Its final mission in Europe was Operation Varsity, the River Rhine crossing in March 1945. They then advanced further into Germany, and had reached the Baltic Sea, when Germany surrendered.

After the war in Europe the battalion was sent to the Far East, taking part in operations in Malaya and Java.

The funeral service will take place today at 2.20pm at Rose Hill Crematorium.