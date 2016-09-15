Fundraising drive for disabled Doncaster youngster to fly back to USA for more surgery in bid to walk

A Doncaster youngster who underwent major surgery in the US in a bid to help him walk for the first time has been told he needs to fly back for a further operation.

Battling youngster William Moreland, who has defied the odds since he was born, underwent a life changing operation in 2014 after £70,000 was raised to fly him out to America for the surgery.

William Moreland needs a new operation in the USA.

But now the six-year-old from Balby needs a further op - and mum Michelle Gale is once again calling for the public to dig deep and help her little boy.

She said: "When I was first told the other week, it really felt like I had been hit by a bulldozer.

"But now I am over the shock it is on with the show and it has just got to get sorted."

William, who has fought a string of battles to stay alive right from his conception, was able to take his first steps at Christmas 2014 after the operation in St Louis, Missouri.

The youngster suffers from spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy which meant he could not walk, cannot care for himself and had to use a wheelchair with an operation known as Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy the gateway to helping him walk.

He has already overcome a number of life-threatening hurdles just to reach where he is today, beginning in the womb.

At just five weeks gestation, medics found William was one of fraternal twins but the other baby had not survived and Michelle had to undergo a serious emergency procedure to enable the pregnancy to continue.

But William was born three months prematurely weighing just 2lb 2oz after Michelle collapsed at home with septicaemia and had to be rushed into hospital and her labour induced.

After suffering a brain haemorrhage during delivery, he was in intensive care for three months, undergoing blood transfusions, numerous tests and given medications to keep him alive.

Said Michelle: “William fought against all the odds and has defied all the predictions of not making it, to becoming the bright, loving, chatty little boy that he is today."

Since the operation, William has been able to take his first steps but regularly undergoes physiotherapy and other treatments - but is now suffering from tight hamstrings, meaning further surgery is necessary.

Added Michelle, of Newbolt Road, Balby: "Despite many preventive measures by myself and his school such as exercise, stretches and massages, increased growth spurts have become a real nightmare for a child like William suffering with cerebral palsy.

"The bones grow at faster rate than the muscles causing tightness and pulling which in turn has an effect on movement, his hips and spine."

Now she is once again hoping the public will dig deep to help fund the cost of a new trip to the USA plus further therapy in the wake of the op.

She said: "I've been blessed with so much assistance from everyone that got us to America the last time and feel humbled by everyone's kindness and generosity shown us over the last two years when we set out on this adventure.

"He has come so far and can't stop now. Nothing can get in his way of being more mobile and so close to independent walking . If you can help William with further training and therapy that he needs, please do."

A website has been set up where people can donate - visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Williams-Wish2Walk

