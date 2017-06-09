Fundraising Doncaster gran is flying high for charity

A daring grandmother says she fancies looping the loop next time after a wing walk to raise money for charity in memory of her mum.

Anne Ibbitson, aged 58, completed a ‘wing walk’ on a vintage plane – to raise more than £1,150 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The chiropodist from Misterton, near Doncaster, took on the daring challenge aboard a vintage Stearman aircraft from Wickenby Aerodrome in Lincolnshire.

Her mum Nancy Wainwright died of cancer two years ago at the age of 83.

Anne chose the hospice, as her mum worked with youngsters during her 40 years as a teacher in Doncaster.

Anne said: “I didn’t know what to expect as I didn’t know anyone who had completed a wing walk and I was concerned that I wouldn’t be able to breathe easily.

“The crew were very reassuring and gave me confidence to proceed.

“I felt quite nervous taxiing down to take-off but as soon as we were airborne and I discovered I could breathe relatively easily I could relax and enjoy the view.

“It was certainly a very different experience to any I’ve ever had before and one worth trying if you fancy a new challenge.

“Perhaps if I did it again I’d try something new like looping the loop.”

The idea for the wing walk came after relatives and friends donated about £400 to Bluebell Wood at her mum’s funeral.

Afterwards she received a thank you note from the hospice team which included a range of fundraising ideas – including a wing walk.

She said: “My only regret is my mum isn’t here to see how much we raised.”

Daring charity challenges also run in the family as her daughter Georgina, aged 30, a lecturer at High Melton College, completed a skydive for charity about 10 years ago.

She raised £1500 for the neo-natal unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary for the team who cared for her son Joshua who was born 10 weeks premature.