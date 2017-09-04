Fundraising appeal for hospital staff who helped Sheffield people injured in Manchester terror attack reaches nearly £23, 000

A fundraising appeal for the hospital staff who treated relatives of Kelly Brewster - the Sheffield woman killed in the Manchester terror attack - has raised nearly £23, 000.

Kelly, aged 32, of Arbourthorne, was one of 22 people killed when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May.

She had attended with her sister Claire Booth, aged 33, and niece Hollie Booth, aged 12, who both spent weeks receiving treatment for horrendous injuries at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Kelly had worked at Aviva in Sheffield for seven years - and now colleagues are embarking on a charity cycle ride across the Pennines to raise money for the medical staff who treated Claire and Hollie.

An online fundraising appeal has so far raised nearly £23, 000 towards a target of £50, 000 ahead of the 100 mile challenge between Manchester and Sheffield on Wednesday.

The fundraising page states: "In memory of Kelly, a combined team of volunteers from Aviva and their key partner brokers have taken it on themselves to raise £50,000 for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, as chosen by Kelly’s family, to thank them for their support for Kelly’s niece, Hollie Booth, and many other young victims who were treated there following the attack."

The route will start at the Aviva offices in Manchester and go through Bakewell and the Peak District before ending at Sheffield's Aviva offices in Pear Street.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/manchestertosheffield100