FULL LIST: Sheffield 10k road closures

Thousands of runners will hit Sheffield streets on Sunday for latest addition to the city’s sporting calendar.

Inaugural Asda Foundation 10K gets underway at 9.30am, expecting to produce a major running total total for local charities.

Sheffield 10K coming on Sunday

Organisers Run For All, working in partnership with Sheffield City Council, advise road and junction closures required to ensure safety of all those taking part.

The new run starts at Arundel Gate, in the heart of the city, before taking runners on a journey along Charter Row and Ecclesall Road, then skirting edges of Endcliffe Park.

The event continues along Riverdale Road, along Endcliffe Vale Road, close to Botanical Gardens, then travels down Brocco Bank and back to what is set to be thrilling city centre finish.

Road affected by closures include A61 Ring Road, Ecclesall Road, Brocco Bank, Charles Street, Furnival Gate and Union Street. Full details of closures are available at http://www.runforall.com/media/153720/sheffield-10k-road-closure-poster.pdf site.

Run For All’s Events Manager Lynne Preston said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming runners and spectators to Sheffield for this exciting new 10K.

“Unfortunately some road closures are necessary for safety reasons and we would like to apologise for any disruption caused. The closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”

Sheffield 10K is latest addition to successful Asda Foundation 10K series, which includes runs in Leeds, York, Lincoln, Burnley, Nottingham, Bury, Leicester and Hull.

The series forms part of the legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson, who raised nearly £2m for charity by tackling a string of endurance challenges despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Sheffield 10K entries are still open at http://www.runforall.com/10k/sheffield/ site.