Full list of Ryanair's cancelled flights - is your journey affected?

Ryanair has published a list of hundreds of flights it is cancelling over the next six weeks after it admitted 'messing up' pilots' holiday.

The Dublin-based airline is shelving up to 50 flights daily over the next six weeks due to the over-allocation of pilots’ holidays during a relatively busy period.

Here is a list of the flights cancelled on Tuesday, September 19.

Flight number - Departure to Arrival

9106 - Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Fez

9107 - Fez to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

2672 - London Stansted to Rome Ciampino (CIA)

2642 - London Stansted to Riga

8868 - London Stansted to Tours

372 - London Stansted to Biarritz

2372 - London Stansted to Gdansk

1905 - London Stansted to Bari

2466 - London Stansted to Szczecin

5992 - London Stansted to Madrid

5991 - Madrid to London Stansted

5462 - Madrid to Brussels Charleroi

5463 - Brussels to Charleroi Madrid

5317 - Madrid to Santiago Di Comp

5318 - Santiago Di Comp to Madrid

2361 - Szczecin to Warsaw Chopin

4111 - Milan Bergamo to Naples

5505 - Milan Bergamo to Nuremberg

5506 - Nuremberg to Milan Bergamo

5831 - Milan Bergamo to Bordeaux

5832 - Bordeaux to Milan Bergamo

5531 - Milan Bergamo to Cologne/Bonn

5532 - Cologne/Bonn to Milan Bergamo

8556 - Dublin to Berlin Schonefeld

8557 - Berlin Schonefeld to Dublin

5774 - Dublin to Glasgow

5773 - Glasgow to Dublin

1901 - Dublin to Krakow

1902 - Krakow to Dublin

6374 - Barcelona to Paris Beauvais

6375 - Paris Beauvais to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

9111 - Barcelona to Turin

9112 - Turin to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

6881 - Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Mahon

6882 - Mahon to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

2093 - Porto to Lisbon

3734 - Porto to Lorient

3733 - Lorient to Porto

7458 - Porto to La Rochelle

7458 - La Rochelle to Porto

7459 - Porto La Rochelle

8347 - London Stansted to Porto

8348 - Porto to London Stansted

788 - Bologna to Eindhoven

787 - Eindhoven to Bologna

4301 - Bologna to Trapani

4302 - Trapani to Bologna

4348 - Bologna to Seville

4349 - Seville to Bologna

4087 - Faro to Manchester

4088 - Manchester to Faro

9207 - Faro to London Luton

9206 - London Luton to Faro

Here is a list of the flights cancelled on Wednesday, September 20.

​​​​​​​3105 - Amsterdam to Dublin

2918 - Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Brussels Airport

6348 - Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Venice Treviso

245 - Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Vigo

8141 - Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Ibiza

2083 - Birmingham to Madrid

4863 - Bologna Main Terminal to Brussels Charleroi

4341 - Bologna Main Terminal to Palermo

1389 - Bordeaux to Brussels Charleroi

8496 - Brindisi to Milan Bergamo

509 - Bristol to Dublin

2917 - Brussels Airport to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

4862 - Brussels Charleroi to Bologna Main Terminal

201 - Brussels Charleroi to Copenhagen

1388 - Brussels Charleroi to Bordeaux

200 - Copenhagen to Brussels Charleroi

22 - Dublin Paris Beauvais

554 - Dublin to Manchester T3

3104 - Dublin to Amsterdam

508 - Dublin to Bristol

7473 - Eindhoven to Porto

8140 - Ibiza to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

2094 - Lisbon Airport to Porto

124 - London Stansted to Ancona

8592 - London Stansted to Bergerac

805 - London Stansted to Knock

8445 - London Stansted to Budapest T2B

2295 - London Stansted to Dusseldorf Weeze

2352 - London Stansted to Cologne/ Bonn

1788 - London Stansted to Dortmund

32 - London Stansted to Oslo Torp

7973 - London Stansted to Basel

2436 - London Stansted to Krakow

7117 - London Stansted to Strasbourg

281 - London Stansted to Toulouse

5994 - London Stansted to Madrid

5836 - Luxembourg to Milan Bergamo

5993 - Madrid to London Stansted

2082 - Madrid to Birmingham

3021 - Madrid to Toulouse

555 - Manchester T3 to Dublin

5835 - Milan Bergamo to Luxembourg

8495 - Milan Bergamo to Brindisi

9061 - Milan Bergamo to Trapani

33 - Oslo Torp to London Stansted

4342 - Palermo to Bologna

23 - Paris Beauvais to Dublin

2093 - Porto to Lisbon

7472 - Porto to Eindhoven

