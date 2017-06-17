FULL LIST: All the South Yorkshire men and women getting OBEs & MBEs in Queen's Birthday Honours

A host of men and women from South Yorkshire are set to be handed honours by Her Majesty The Queen.

Below is the full list of people receiving honours, and the reasons why. We tip our hat to them all:

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

OBE

- Christopher Darmon

For services to Young People through the Youth Hostel Association. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

- Sital Singh Dhillon

Head of Law and Criminology Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Higher Education. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

- Mrs Gillian Frances Hillier

Formerly Deputy director, Free Schools (North), University Technical Colleges and Studio Schools Capital, Education Funding Agency. For services to Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

- Mrs Susan Bridget McDermott

National director and Non-Executive director, Rainbows Bereavement Support GB. For services to Education. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

- Anthony Stacey

Chief executive South Yorkshire Housing Association and Chair, Placeshapers Group of Housing Associations. For services to Housing. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

- John Beresford

Volunteer Show Racism the Red Card Campaign. For services to Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

- Mrs Margaret Anne Calland

For services to the community in Thorpe Hesley, South Yorkshire

- Barrie Cottingham

For services to the Boys and Girls Clubs in South Yorkshire. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

- Mrs Natalie Dawn Gilmour

For services to Women's Rugby League. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

- Mrs Dorothy Haw

For services to the community in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

- Ernest Ian Lindley

Foster Carer Doncaster. For services to Children and Families. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

- Mrs Jacqueline Catherine Scott

For services to Children and the community in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

- Miss Ruby Smith

For services to Charitable Fundraising and Young and Elderly Vulnerable People in Sheffield South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

- Mrs Alison Sykes

For services to Troubled Families in Dearne, South Yorkshire. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

- John Bernard George Marsden

For services to the community in Tickhill South Yorkshire. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

- Mrs Teresa Maria Smith

Chair and Trustee, Sheffield Unit. For voluntary service to the Sea Cadet Corps. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

- Martin Charles Windle

For services to Football and the community. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)