Fuel prices fall as big four supermarkets make 3p cuts

Asda has announced capping petrol prices at 110.7p per litre with diesel at 112.7p.

The cuts were swiftly followed by 'big four’ rivals with Tesco cutting petrol and diesel prices by up to 3p per litre while Morrisons and Sainsbury's made similar announcements.

The cost of fuel had already fallen slightly last week, bringing to a halt recent steep rises. Before the supermarket announcements, Office of National Statistics figures confirmed unleaded petrol stood at 116.5 pence per litre - 0.1 pence per litre more than week before - with cost of diesel similarly having dropped - by 0.1 pence per litre to 118.9 pence per litre.