Fuel prices continue to rise

The cost of fuel continued to rise last week and it will be of little consolation the rise is becoming slightly less steep.

Unleaded petrol is now at 116.6 pence per litre. This is 0.5 pence per litre more than the previous week. Previously the rise had been 0.6 pence.

Office of National Statistics figures show that the cost of diesel has similarly risen - by 0.6 pence per litre, with the price at the pump now 119.0 pence per litre.

Fuel is more expensive than at the same time time last year, with unleaded petrol 9.4 pence per litre more expensive and diesel 8.9 pence per litre more than it was this week in 2015.