Fruit and veg lorry overturns on motorway

Delays are possible on a motorway close to Doncaster this morning after a lorry carrying fruit and vegetables overturned.

The incident occurred on the southbound stretch of the A1M near Blyth.

A clean-up operation has been mounted on the A1M

The load the lorry was carrying spilled over the carriageway.

One lane is open around junction 34 but the southbound exit slip road is closed.

A Highways England spokesman said: "One lane will remain closed on the A1M southbound within junction 34 near Blyth until approximately noon.

"The southbound exit slip is closed."

The driver escaped with minor injuries.