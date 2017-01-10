From Monte Carlo to Doncaster - classic car rally heads to South Yorkshire

Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Restaurant in Barnby Moor is proud to announce it is set to once again host the only official checkpoint for the Rallye Monte Carlo Historique at the end of January.

The spectacular event, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, sees teams of drivers travel from a number of destinations across Europe to Monte Carlo and Ye Olde Bell will again host the UK depart from Glasgow. The classic cars are all restricted to models which competed in the Monte Carlo Rallies between 1955 and 1980.

Ye Olde Bell is honoured to be named as the only official Passage Control (checkpoint) in the UK and it allows the hotel’s guests and motor enthusiasts the unique opportunity to see these rare cars in one location and to meet the drivers. As always, the hotel is looking forward to welcoming a good crowd of enthusiasts and spectators from far and wide - drivers and their teams will arrive at Ye Olde Bell on the evening of Wednesday January 25 from around 10pm onwards and will then depart approximately 10am the following day, Thursday, January 26.

There’ll also be great excitement in that BBC TV are also going to be filming the rally at the hotel and interviewing drivers and spectators for a fascinating documentary series due to be screened on BBC1 later this year.

Located on the A1 the period hotel has a longstanding association with the motor race and first hosted the checkpoint in 1959.

General Manager at Ye Olde Bell, Kate Firth, commented: “We are delighted to host this event. The cars and drivers provide quite a show stopping spectacle. The history of the event, the cars and the driver’s passion is fascinating and inspiring.

“We have been lucky enough to be a regular checkpoint for the rallies and it’s something all the staff, guests and a great following of spectators always look forward to.”