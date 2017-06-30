FriendsFest, the ultimate tribute to US TV sitcom Friends, comes to Sheffield NEXT WEEK

The countdown is on to the ultimate tribute to smash US sitcom Friends which is set to roll into Sheffield next week.

FriendsFest, the popular touring attraction based on the show will head back to the UK for a 12 week tour - including a ten-day visit to Sheffield which gets under way next Friday.

The event, which has been organised by Comedy Central, will allow fans to experience a newly added tour of Joey and Chandler’s apartment, complete with the corridor that leads to Monica’s apartment.

Among the new attractions is an opportunity to take the ultimate throwback photo at the gang’s high school prom and grab a drink in the newly enhanced Chick and Duck bar.

Returning attractions include a tour of Monica’s Moon-Dance Diner and a nose around Monica’s apartment.

Fancy a cuppa? No worries, you can get one in Central Perk and take a selfie in Ross and Rachel’s Vegas wedding chapel.

FriendsFest is coming back to the UK from July 7 – September 24 and will be touring through London, Manchester, Sheffield, Cardiff, Oxfordshire and Essex and will arrive at Hillsborough Park from July 7-16.

The event will be open between 11am and 8pm.

Tickets are available HERE