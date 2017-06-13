FriendsFest, the ultimate tribute to US TV sitcom classic Friends coming to Sheffield next month

FriendsFest, the ultimate celebration of hit comedy series Friends, is coming to Sheffield next month.

The popular touring attraction based on the smash hit US show is heading back to the UK for a 12 week tour - including a ten-day visit to Sheffield in July.

The event, which has been organised by Comedy Central, will allow fans to experience a newly added tour of Joey and Chandler’s apartment, complete with the corridor that leads to Monica’s apartment.

Among the new attractions is an opportunity to take the ultimate throwback photo at the gang’s high school prom and grab a drink in the newly enhanced Chick and Duck bar.

Returning attractions include a tour of Monica’s Moon-Dance Diner and a nose around Monica’s apartment.

Fancy a cuppa? No worries, you can get one in Central Perk and take a selfie in Ross and Rachel’s Vegas wedding chapel.

FriendsFest is coming back to the UK from July 7 – September 24 and will be touring through London, Manchester, Sheffield, Cardiff, Oxfordshire and Essex and will arrive at Hillsborough Park from July 7-16.

Tickets cost £26 and including booking fee.

The show, which ran between 1994 and 2004, ran for ten series and made huge stars of the cast - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Mathew Perry and David Schwimmer - focusing on their lives living as friends in Manhattan.