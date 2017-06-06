Friends of Sheffield woman killed in terror attack attend One Love Manchester concert

Friends of Kelly Brewster - the Sheffield woman killed in the Manchester terror attack - have told how visiting the city helped them to begin the grieving process.

Vicky Smith, aged 46, and her daughter Chantelle Garrity, aged 28, were among the thousands of fans who attended the One Love Manchester concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday night.

Floral tributes in Manchester.

They had desperately wanted to attend the concert to pay their respects to their friend Kelly, who was among 22 people killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device outside the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert in May.

The pair had tried to get tickets for Sunday's event but they were sold out, and so they turned to Facebook for help by posting an appeal for tickets onto the 'Manchester One Love Support Group' page.

Shortly after someone donated two free tickets so they could attend and say farewell to their beloved friend. Vicky and Chantelle also laid flowers among the thousands of other floral tributes at St Ann's Square in Manchester.

Vicky said: "We offered to pay for the tickets but a lovely person who wanted to remain anonymous donated them for free.

Kelly Brewster, middle, sat alongside bride Chantelle Garrity on a hen party in Portugal.

"The acts were brilliant but the main reason we were there was to pay our respects to Kelly.

"We set off going thinking it would be a chance for us to say goodbye. But I think it turned out that it actually started the grieving process for us.

"We still can't believe she is no longer with us. But the way people have responded and helped each other has been nice to see."

She added that Kelly's family members, along with her partner Ian Winslow and his daughter from a previous relationship Phoebe, also attended the concert. Ian and Phoebe also got to meet Ariana Grande - who organised the show - backstage.

Kelly was due to be a bridesmaid at Chantelle's wedding in August and they had been away enjoying her hen party in Portugal just weeks before her death.

Kelly, aged 32, had attended the Manchester Arena concert with her sister Claire and her 12-year-old niece Hollie. Both sustained serious injuries in the blast and are still believed to be recovering in hospital in Manchester.