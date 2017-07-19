Fresh talks to salvage Doncaster concert by US rockers Puddle of Mudd as gig hangs in balance after chaotic show last year

An upcoming Doncaster concert by US rockers Puddle Of Mudd is hanging in the balance - as talks take place to stage the concert following a chaotic show by the band at the same venue last year.

Earlier it was announced that the concert at the Diamond Live Lounge had been cancelled - but now talks are taking place between promote Dominic Gibbs and the band's management to see if a solution can be found.

The club had decided to give the band another chance to perform in Doncaster following a 2016 show at the same Wood Street venue which saw the band abandon lead singer Wes Scantlin midway through the set as he stumbled around the stage swigging spirits, being accused of being high on drink and drugs and being booed by the audience.

Last month Mr Gibbs had even said that fans would be refunded if the band failed to deliver a full set.

Earlier today, he announced a decision to pull the plug on the July 25 concert citing poor ticket sales - but fresh talks are now under way in a bid to thrash out a deal.

He said: "I took the opportunity to give Wes a second chance having been told that he had 'recovered. I always knew it was a risk. I felt it was important to give the people the chance to make their own choice."

Following the show, video later emerged of Scantlin being booed, jeered and sworn at by outraged fans during the show. Photos of the star drinking in nearby Cask Corner pub and posing for pictures in a coffin were shared on social media.

Scantlin, 44, has been lead singer of Puddle of Mudd since 1994 - and the band are best known for their worldwide top ten hit Blurry. But it is his offstage antics that have helped him become better known.

He has faced a string of arrests and several concerts have been abandoned mid-set with the singer forgetting lyrics or having onstage meltdowns.



