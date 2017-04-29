Fresh rumours circulate that H&M will open on former McDonald's site on The Moor

Fresh rumours have surfaced online that high-street retailer H&M will be the latest addition to The Moor redevelopment.

Rumours began to emerge that H&M would replace the former McDonald's building when an artist's impression of the redevelopment was first released.

The artist's impression included the Debenham's store but also a mock up of a fictional 'M&M' shop in the same style as the popular high-street retailer.

Yesterday, BBC journalist Andy Kershaw tweet that H&M would be taking over the former McDonald's building in Phase 3 of The Moor redevelopment.

The Moor Sheffield website states that Phase Three is in planning with demolition starting next year.

However, the website also added that they have already secured another "fashion anchor" for the Moor, as well as well as another leisure offer at lower ground.

The Light's luxury nine-screen cinema opened earlier this month as part of Phase two of the redevelopment along with GBK, Pizza Express and a Nando's opening this summer.