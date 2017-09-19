Fresh leads and charity cash follow appeal for missing Andrew Gosden

Fresh leads and thousands of pounds for a charity appeal were generated by a fresh appeal to find a Doncaster teen, missing for 10 years.

Friends and family of Andrew Gosden collected over £2,700 for a missing people's charity, and took part in a nationwide publicity campaign to try to appeal for clues to what has happened the Andrew.

Andrew has not been seen since he headed off to school on September 14, 2007. He was aged just 14 at the time.

The only trace since then has been CCTV footage from the same day, which showed him at Kings Cross Station in London.

To mark the 10 year anniversary, dad Kevin and mum Glenys collected money for the Missing People charity Find Every Child campaign, on which Andrew is featured.

They collected cash on the forecourt of Doncaster railway station, while Kevin raised cash through a 10 hour sponsored silence.

Between the two appeals, they raised £2,737.50.

The appeal has also brought fresh hope to the family, after members of the public responded to their appeals for information.

Kevin, aged 51, of LIttlemoor Lane, Balby, said people had been in touch, but nothing had come through that had led to concrete new leads.

He said one pub landlady in London had been in touch saying she thought one of her regulars looked like Andrew. They asked her to look to see if he had an unusual ridge in his ear, like Andrew had - but it turned out that he did not.

Kevin said: "Never in our wildest expectations did we expect to raise so much. We are so grateful to the kindness and generosity of the people of Doncaster.

"We battled through emotionally, and now we are trying to get back to normal.

"I always feel encouraged that people are prepared to keep an eye open for Andrew, and I would rather look at a million pictures that turn out not to be Andrew than none. It is encouraging that Andrew is still in people's minds, 10 years on."

Log onto http://helpustofindandrew.weebly.com/ if you can help find Andrew or call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 161 of September 13, 2017.

Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

“I would ask anyone, maybe new friends, neighbours or work mates, who believes they know a 24-year-old man that could be Andrew, but aren’t aware of his past beyond the last few years to please make come forward," Det Ch Insp Joanne Bates said.

"In addition, any professionals, including doctors, dentists or hospital staff who may have treated a 24-year-old man who has no records going back beyond the last 10 years, you could hold information that proves vital to locating Andrew.

"I would ask you to please make contact with police."