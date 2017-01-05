FREE- Xercise4Less with 7-day gym pass

Award-winning national gym operator Xercise4Less in Doncaster has teamed up with the Doncaster Free Press to offer all readers a free seven day gym pass this January.

Billed as ‘The People’s Gym’, the ever-expanding gym chain prides itself on offering members of all ages more gym for less, keeping people motivated to achieve their goals and live a healthier lifestyle.

Exercise4less

Located on York Road, Doncaster it is one of the largest gyms in South Yorkshire. It boasts over 400 pieces of state-of- the art equipment including running and sled pull tracks, which have fast become an instant hit.

The gym has a self-contained ‘ladies only’ gym and dedicated combat zone complete with boxing ring and MMA cage, as well as a large main studio and spin studio offering over 200 free classes every month.

Xercise4Less Sheffield General Manager Marc Spier said: “We hope to continue to provide unrivalled opportunities for all the South Yorkshire community to engage in healthier, more active lifestyles.”

Memberships start from £9.99 a month, and opening times are Mon-Fri 6am-10pm, Sat-Sun 8am-8pm, off peak Mon-Fri 10am-4pm and Sat-Sun 8am-8pm.

To redeem your free 7-day pass visit www.xercise4less.co.uk/membership, click on ‘join now’ and use the promo code ‘Doncaster’.

Terms & Conditions:

* Redeemable online only.

* Valid until January 22, 2017.

* One membership per person.

* Offer for seven consecutive days’ usage through valid period only.