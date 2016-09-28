Free teacake and hot drink at Hamrons Cafe in Mexborough

A mouth-watwering hot drink and a toasted teacake offer is this week’s great owt fer nowt treat from a long-established Mexborough diner, in conjunction with the South Yorkshire Times.

Hamrons Cafe, at 14 York Square, has been in its current location for 20 years and is offering a toasted teacake and hot drink up to the value of £2.50 from Thursday, September 29 to Wednesday, October 5, in exchange for the coupon on Page 14 of the September 29 edition of the South Yorkshire Times.

The cafe was opened in 1996 by current friendly owner, John Hepkin, who promises many delicious homemade treats plus a range of drinks which include latte, cappuccino, Americano, different flavoured teas and a choice of cold drinks.

Owner, John, said: “All the pies we sell are homemade and include shepherd’s pie, steak and kidney, mince and onion and a range of specials, which change on a regular basis for our diners. We also have free Internet access, which is another reason for people to visit.

“In addition we sell a range of wraps and toasties and we have seating outside if people want to dine al fresco. A big draw for mums are our baby changing facilities catering for up to five babies at one time.”

Teas sold include lemon, ginger, cranberry, in addition to regular tea.

The cafe is open from 8am to 3pm or later, depending on custom, seven days a week.