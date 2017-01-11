Free tea or coffee at farm cafe in Westwoodside

Award-winning, mouth-watering, home-reared produce is guaranteed at a family-run farm shop in Westwoodside.

And this week Croft Bank Farm in Langholme Lane has teamed up with the Epworth Bells to offer a free tea or coffee worth up to £2 from its plush cafe, in exchange for the coupon on this page – from today, Thursday, January 5 up until Sunday, January 8.

Many of the items sold in the shop next door are also sold in the cafe, which has been built on the farm’s recently redeveloped, purpose-built site. The cafe has disabled access and toilets, a picnic area incorporating a children’s play zone, seating inside for 30 people and an outdoor seating area, undercover, for around 20 people.

Sit back and relax with a coffee using a roast from Pollards in Sheffield and enjoy a tasty cake, home baked pie or a sandwich of Croft Bank’s home cured bacon.

The shop next door sells quality home reared Red Poll and Aberdeen Angus beef, Wiltshire lamb, locally sourced free range pork, Hebridean lamb, locally produced selection of vegetables, chutneys and jams, ales and ciders, much of which the cafe sells.

Owner, Gerrard Farmer, who runs the business with his wife, Verita, said: “All produce sold is sourced within 50 miles of us. This ensures people know exactly where our produce comes from.

Last year the farm’s cattle won Best in North Lincolnshire Show and we have won many other awards over the years, both regionally and nationally, including supreme champion at 2006’s Royal Show in Stoneleigh.”

He added: “I urge people to come and visit us and take up this offer in the Bells.”

At Farmers’ Farm Shop, they pride themselves on delivering top notch quality produce at a price that is affordable to everyone.

They stock a wide variety of jams and chutneys all home made and locally produced. Also ales and ciders, brewed in the Isle of Axholme and fresh vegetables grown locally.

There are free range eggs from Belton, whole milk from Bawtry and rapeseed oil from Whites at Cantley.

Gerrard added: “With our redevelopment there’s more reason for you to try us out.”

The shop and cafe are open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 9am to 6pm and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Visit farmersfarmshop@outlook.com for more.