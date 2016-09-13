Free swim sessions a hit across the Isle

Swimming has proved popular over the summer, with 1,664 visits made to Epworth pool during the holidays.

Since 2010, North Lincolnshire Council has provided free swimming sessions at leisure centres including Epworth Pool during the school summer holidays, to youngsters aged 16 and under.

Coun Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “North Lincolnshire Council has invested heavily over six years in ensuring that every child aged 16 and under can swim for free during the summer holidays. It’s important than children learn to swim at a young age. It helps their development and could ultimately save lives.”