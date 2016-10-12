Free starter worth up to £5 from the Aagrah restaurant in Doncaster

Free Press readers wanting to treat themselves this week can enjoy a free starter at a popular Kashmiri restaurant.

This week’s freebie with Aagrah, on the Great North Road in Woodlands, offers readers a free starter worth up to £5, by cutting out the coupon on the reader offer page of the Doncaster Free Press (Page 53) – October 13 edition – and redeeming it at Aagrah, which has been in Doncaster for 20 years.

The offer is not valid on takeaway or delivery and is only available from the a la carte menu and not the buffet. It is not to be used in conjunction with any other offer. The coupon is valid between Thursday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 19 – not Saturday. Proprietor, Liaquat Ali says he is delighted to welcome Free Press readers.

He added: “I would like to give all readers of the Doncaster Free Press a special starter for free. Main meals on offer at Aagrah include Karahi Chicken and Nimok Mandi Gosht. Call the restaurant on 01302 728888.”

Aagrah has even developed a menu for health conscious diners using techniques to ensure dishes are healthy and tasty without compromising quality. Aagrah opens, 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, last orders 11.30pm, from 4.30pm, Sundays, last orders at 10.30pm.